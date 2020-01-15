The Calistoga City Council will hear an annual review of the Calistoga Hills project, and a presentation of the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for 2018-2019 at its next regularly scheduled meeting, at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 21.
The council will also consider a resolution for an on and off-sale wine and beer license for the Brannan Cottage Inn, and consider approving $130,500 for the waterline repair project on Foothill Boulevard, and pavement repair at Hazel Street and Cedar Avenue.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Calistoga City Council meetings take place the first and third Tuesdays of every month at the Community Center, 1307 Washington St.