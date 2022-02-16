Calistoga Hills Resort infrastructure nearly complete, hotel review comes next

The COVID-19 pandemic and market conditions have created a number of unforeseen hurdles for the development of Calistoga Hills Resort, but work will be wrapping up on the infrastructure this coming year.

The city council on Tuesday approved the resort's annual compliance evaluation, which reported that infrastructure for the resort’s roadway system was completed in early 2021. Additional understory clearing and fire suppression efforts were conducted to reduce fuel loads.

Plans for the resort’s emergency vehicle access roads along the ridgeline have been submitted to the city for review. The access roads will serve as cart access to the hotel buildings. That work could begin in spring of 2022.

Initial meetings have also taken place with city staff to begin permit review of the various hotel buildings. A model of the hotel is under construction in Santa Rosa, which the resort will also present to the city for review.

