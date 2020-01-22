The city on Tuesday extended its development agreement with the Calistoga Hills resort project until March 29, 2021.
The original agreement from 2013 states the development is allowed a 110-room hotel, 20 residences, 13 custom homes and amenities and infrastructure.
In the past year, the developer worked on on-site infrastructure, notably the roadway system to create full loop through the property. It also continued with rough grading and tree removal in accordance with approved permits, and installation of secondary emergency vehicle access, according to a city staff report.
Per the agreement, the developer has paid $1.2 million in impact fees, and has made improvements to the city including a main wastewater line along Washington Street, and Pine Street lift station upgrades, according to Zach Tusinger, the city’s senior planner.
The development’s agreement with the city is periodically updated, along with city staff inspections. There is no estimate as to when the resort will open, and it is still likely several years out, Tusinger said.