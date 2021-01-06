 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calistoga Hills resort project making slow progress due to COVID-19

Calistoga Hills resort project making slow progress due to COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
Calistoga Hills resort

Hairpin turns were constructed at the entrance to the Calistoga Hills resort just off Highway 29 in Calistoga, as seen Nov. 30, 2018. 

 Cynthia Sweeney, The Weekly Calistogan

Although slowed down by the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic fallout, work continues on Calistoga Hills Resort development.

In an annual review of the project by the city, the developer said in a report, “It’s anticipated once pandemic impacts are reduced and market impacts are eased, development activities will advance expeditiously.”

In 2020 work progressed on the project’s infrastructure including the roadway system, water tanks, and emergency vehicle access. That includes the build-out of Manzanita Road along the ridgeline, which is at 95%, and the completion of Madrone and the Service Road now in place to create a full loop around property.

The installation of the parking/water tank/farm facility, integrated emergency vehicle access routes, and general systems infrastructure is also ongoing.

Calistoga Hills is a resort hotel project on Highway 29 with up to 110 rooms, 20 residence club homes, and 13 custom homes. In its agreement with the city, the developer was required to make improvements including the installation of the Washington Street main wastewater trunk line, Pine Street Lift Station upgrades and public safety water line improvements, which have all been completed. Another requirement is the payment of development impact fees, $1.2 million of which were paid by the developer in 2013.

WATCH NOW: FAIRWINDS ESTATE WINERY BURNS DOWN, FREMONT FIREFIGHTERS SAVE FLAG

PHOTOS: TAKE A TOUR OF HOTELLA NUTELLA NAPA VALLEY

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News