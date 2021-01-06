Calistoga Hills resort project making slow progress due to COVID-19

Although slowed down by the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic fallout, work continues on Calistoga Hills Resort development.
In an annual review of the project by the city, the developer said in a report, “It’s anticipated once pandemic impacts are reduced and market impacts are eased, development activities will advance expeditiously.”
In 2020 work progressed on the project’s infrastructure including the roadway system, water tanks, and emergency vehicle access. That includes the build-out of Manzanita Road along the ridgeline, which is at 95%, and the completion of Madrone and the Service Road now in place to create a full loop around property.
The installation of the parking/water tank/farm facility, integrated emergency vehicle access routes, and general systems infrastructure is also ongoing.
Calistoga Hills is a resort hotel project on Highway 29 with up to 110 rooms, 20 residence club homes, and 13 custom homes. In its agreement with the city, the developer was required to make improvements including the installation of the Washington Street main wastewater trunk line, Pine Street Lift Station upgrades and public safety water line improvements, which have all been completed. Another requirement is the payment of development impact fees, $1.2 million of which were paid by the developer in 2013.
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.