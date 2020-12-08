 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calistoga Holiday Dinner Drive Thru & Delivery is Dec. 25

Calistoga Holiday Dinner Drive Thru & Delivery is Dec. 25

{{featured_button_text}}
Calistoga Christmas

As seen here last year, Calistoga Parks & Recreation Director Rachel Melick, center, is a major coordinator of the Christmas Day dinner, along with her mother, Peggy Melick, and Tom Stepp. This year's dinner will be a drive-thru and delivery event for the community. 

 CYNTHIA SWEENEY, WEEKLY CALISTOGAN

Calistoga community members are invited to join the 37th annual Holiday Dinner from noon to 2 p.m. on Dec. 25. 

Although the city is unable to host the physical dinner this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, it will be hosting a drive-thru and pick-up at the Calistoga Community Pool and delivering meals to Calistoga residents. Registration is required for both delivery and drive-thru.

Registration is open until Friday, Dec. 18. Call 942-2838 or email recreation@ci.calistoga.ca.us.

The meal is organized by the Parks & Recreation Department, and the generous support from the community has enabled them to serve as many as 200 people this year.

Instead of accepting food donations as in previous years, however, the department will be purchasing pre-made meals from local restaurants that will be distributed to the community. If you are able to make a monetary donation this year, it would be greatly appreciated.

While expressing appreciation for the volunteer support the community has proved in the past, the organizers are unable to accommodate the large number of volunteers who usually participate.

WATCH NOW: HERE ARE SPOTIFY'S MOST-STREAMED CHRISTMAS SONGS

SEE PHOTOS OF HOLIDAY LIGHT DISPLAYS IN NAPA VALLEY 2020

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News