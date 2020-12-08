Calistoga Holiday Dinner Drive Thru & Delivery is Dec. 25

Calistoga community members are invited to join the 37th annual Holiday Dinner from noon to 2 p.m. on Dec. 25.

Although the city is unable to host the physical dinner this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, it will be hosting a drive-thru and pick-up at the Calistoga Community Pool and delivering meals to Calistoga residents. Registration is required for both delivery and drive-thru.

Registration is open until Friday, Dec. 18. Call 942-2838 or email recreation@ci.calistoga.ca.us.

The meal is organized by the Parks & Recreation Department, and the generous support from the community has enabled them to serve as many as 200 people this year.

Instead of accepting food donations as in previous years, however, the department will be purchasing pre-made meals from local restaurants that will be distributed to the community. If you are able to make a monetary donation this year, it would be greatly appreciated.

While expressing appreciation for the volunteer support the community has proved in the past, the organizers are unable to accommodate the large number of volunteers who usually participate.