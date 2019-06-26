As temperatures climbed into the high 80s on Saturday, a few creative Calistogans had some fun with the inaugural snowball fight in Pioneer Park, brought to the community by downtown’s Cheer Bar.
Owner Alicia Surber Wong and Head Cheerleader Seth Peterson squared off at high noon armed with buckets of shaved ice/snow from the Cheer Bar soda fountain. Lucky kids who just happened to be in the park quickly joined the action.
Though there were no clear winners, all parties went home colder and wetter.
“It was worth opening an hour later,” Surber Wong said.