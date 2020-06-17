Calistoga hotels reopen, visitors begin to return

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With the reopening of retail, restaurants, wineries, and now hotels, tourists have started to make their way back to Napa Valley and to Calistoga. Most visitors are from the Bay Area, Central Valley, or other regions that are an easy day trip. But as the California moves further into Phase Two of reopening after more than two months of shelter in place orders, people are coming from farther away, looking for places to spend the night to fully enjoy what the valley has to offer.

Several Calistoga hotels including Indian Springs Resort, the Calistoga Spa Resort, and the Calistoga Motor Lodge have been planning their reopening for the past month or so, and now they have begun to book rooms. Their spas and gyms must remain closed for the time being, however, although some are allowing guests to use pools and hot tubs.

One of Calistoga’s oldest and most iconic hotels, the Mount View Hotel —which celebrated its 100-year-anniversary last November — reopened the weekend of June 7 and reports steadily increasing guest bookings. Michael Woods, owner of the hotel, said eight rooms sold right away and by June 11 bookings were up to nearly 20.

Woods said he very carefully monitored state and county updates on the protocols for reopening.