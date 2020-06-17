Calistoga hotels reopen, visitors begin to return

With the reopening of retail, restaurants, wineries, and now hotels, tourists have started to make their way back to Napa Valley and to Calistoga. Most visitors are from the Bay Area, Central Valley, or other regions that are an easy day trip. But as the California moves further into Phase Two of reopening after more than two months of shelter in place orders, people are coming from farther away, looking for places to spend the night to fully enjoy what the valley has to offer.
Several Calistoga hotels including Indian Springs Resort, the Calistoga Spa Resort, and the Calistoga Motor Lodge have been planning their reopening for the past month or so, and now they have begun to book rooms. Their spas and gyms must remain closed for the time being, however, although some are allowing guests to use pools and hot tubs.
One of Calistoga’s oldest and most iconic hotels, the Mount View Hotel —which celebrated its 100-year-anniversary last November — reopened the weekend of June 7 and reports steadily increasing guest bookings. Michael Woods, owner of the hotel, said eight rooms sold right away and by June 11 bookings were up to nearly 20.
Woods said he very carefully monitored state and county updates on the protocols for reopening.
Hotels, like restaurants, are subject to very strict government guidelines on everything from social distancing for guests and staff alike, to detailed room and common area cleaning procedures. High-touch surfaces like elevator buttons and door handles must be disinfected, and face coverings must be worn at all times inside.
“We installed Plexiglas in the lobby, “said Woods, “to keep social distancing between guests and staff, and we’ve ramped up to institute new cleaning and sanitization measures throughout the property.”
The hotel has also added 5,000 square feet of patio area — 2,500 in the back by the pool area and 2,500 in front in what used to be part of our parking lot.
As Woods made plans to reopen, he conferred with Dan Kaiser, owner and manager of Veraison, the family owned restaurant adjoining the Mount View. “We agreed that we wanted to open both the hotel and the restaurant in the form of a celebration and a return to normalcy.”
Thus the idea of “Let’s Get Together and Feel Alright” was conceived. “We’ve always said, ‘Come to Napa Valley and travel the world,’” said Woods. “And we wanted our small community to know that this is literally a time when we can now get together, safely, and feel alright and have fun.”
Those words by Bob Marley inspired a Jamaican-style reopening. Woods and Kaiser, along with Gary Himelfarb, owner of Rags to Riches — formerly known as Doctor Dread, music producer and lover of reggae music — worked to transform the hotel’s poolside patio and street-side parking lot into outdoor dining “rooms” with a Jamaican vibe. A Caribbean-themed menu, giant palm trees, and a DJ playing reggae music set the scene for the hotel’s opening night on June 12. Disposable menus were used, and servers wore masks and gloves at all times.
Woods will keep the “Let’s Get Together and Feel Alright” theme going throughout the next week, when the hotel and outdoor dining areas will be transformed into a Cuban paradise, and then another destination after that.
Coincidentally, the hotel’s opening event last Friday took place on the evening of the day that Calistoga High School’s seniors graduated, and diners, already in a celebratory mood, were treated to a parade of balloon-festooned cars, their occupants honking their horns and cheering in acknowledgement of their grads’ achievements. Oh, what a night.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!