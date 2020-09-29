Calistoga intact as Glass Fire threatens town

“Eggs, bacon, hash browns, orange juice,” Scheideman said before driving away.

Outside the store, David Epps said he was looking for a hot cup of coffee. He lives at the top of Spring Mountain, which was evacuated Sunday night.

The last time he was up there, “the house was still standing, but the fire was burning and it was almost at it,” with no firefighters in sight, he said.

Tony Montelli spent Sunday fighting the fire along Silverado Trail, across from where Chateau Boswell burned.

“When the Chateau lit up, everything around it burned,” he said. “Those trees just exploded. It was fast. Within seconds, it exponentially grew.”

Montelli’s wife and children left town at 2 a.m. Monday when the view of the fire from Fulton Lane became too ominous. Montelli watered down their yards, then went downtown and climbed to the top of the Odd Fellows to assess the threats.

“Besides the fire on Pratt and what’s threatening behind Sylvaner, I think St. Helena’s pretty safe, especially with the power out,” he said. “I know it’s inconvenient, but I was stoked when it went out.”

At the end of Adams Street near the library, a few men were watching the hills burn to the east.