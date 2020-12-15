Calistoga is among safest cities in the state

In a new report on the Safest Cities in California, Calistoga comes in at No. 16 out of 92 small cities ranked in the state.
A study by AdvisorSmith, a small business research website, included 460 cities in the state of California. It divided cities into three groups based upon population. Small cities were those with under 10,000 residents. midsize cities had between 10,000 and 100,000 residents, and large cities had over 100,000 residents.
The study analyzed violent and property crimes from 74 large cities, 294 midsize cities, and 92 small cities in the state.
Crime scores were calculated for each city and the cities were ranked to find the safest places in California. Here's what they found:
Calistoga's crime score was 23.4, which was much lower than the statewide average of 121.1 for small cities. Other nearby cities that also made our list were St. Helena, No. 24 and Yountville, at No. 26.
Calistoga's violent crime rate was 4.4 per 1,000 residents, compared with an average of 9.9 per 1,000 across all small cities.
The city's property crime rate was 13.2 per 1,000 residents. Statewide, the average property crime rate in small cities was 17.6 per 1,000.
The small city ranked safest in the state is Monte Sereno, followed by Tiberon, and Los Altos Hills.
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
