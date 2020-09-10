Calistoga joins county-wide advocates for climate change action

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As area temperatures continue to rise, and wildfires are becoming both more frequent and prolific, Napa Valley officials believe action on climate change is needed.

That’s why Calistoga has joined the newly formed organization Napa Valley Climate Action Committee.

“Each year we get a little warmer, until we will get to a tipping point. But the longer you take to try and make a difference, it will push a reversal of the situation further out,” said Calistoga City Councilmember Gary Kraus.

Kraus, along with Mayor Chris Canning, are representing Calistoga as part of the committee that also includes the cities of St. Helena, Yountville, and Napa.

The question is, what can the organization actually do?

The answer lies in education and legislation. Getting the attention of the public and politicians, Kraus said.

One of the goals of the group is to ultimately join other counties like Marin and Sonoma, who already have climate action groups, to form a large Bay area group.