Calistoga joins county-wide advocates for climate change action

As area temperatures continue to rise, and wildfires are becoming both more frequent and prolific, Napa Valley officials believe action on climate change is needed.
That’s why Calistoga has joined the newly formed organization Napa Valley Climate Action Committee.
“Each year we get a little warmer, until we will get to a tipping point. But the longer you take to try and make a difference, it will push a reversal of the situation further out,” said Calistoga City Councilmember Gary Kraus.
Kraus, along with Mayor Chris Canning, are representing Calistoga as part of the committee that also includes the cities of St. Helena, Yountville, and Napa.
The question is, what can the organization actually do?
The answer lies in education and legislation. Getting the attention of the public and politicians, Kraus said.
One of the goals of the group is to ultimately join other counties like Marin and Sonoma, who already have climate action groups, to form a large Bay area group.
“A consistent local, state and national message is what’s needed to influence more politicians for advocate for change. As individual districts we have minimal influence. It’s easier when a number of people deliver the same message over and over. You have a better chance of swaying the needle towards legislating in the form of a tax on carbon dioxide emissions, for example,” Kraus said.
At their last meeting in August, the group heard from Christine O’Rourke, a consultant for Marin Climate and Energy Partnership. She said Marin County’s greenhouse gas emissions have dropped 25% since 2005.
The committee also heard from Suzanne Smith, executive director of the Sonoma County Regional Climate Protection Authority. Smith called the group a coalition that tries to inject a climate change lens into various issues, such as economic development, tourism and housing. It gives local elected officials the tools to have that lens.
What can Calistoga contribute to the group?
Calistoga is experienced and has a successful track record in securing public and private grants for various city projects.
Also, given its vulnerability to wildfires and PG&E’s PSPS events in Napa Valley, Calistoga has taken the lead in addressing sustainability issues. The city has explored the viability of running on a microgrid, and more recently has made the first move towards becoming an all-electric town, joining more than 40 others in the state.
Napa Valley Climate Action Committee is still fine tuning details, but the mission is clear.
“Everybody wants to prevent catastrophe. We’re looking at how to get there. You need a mission with vision and goals,” Kraus said.
With that in mind, however, “The more people you have involved the more you need a document of some sort to keep people on task,” he said. “No one wants a dictatorship. What works in American Canyon might not work in Calistoga.”
Kraus himself is motivated out of concern for what kind of world his five grandchildren will inherit. He also vividly remembers the smog levels, growing up in southern California.
“You could taste the air,” he said.
Kraus has installed solar panels on his house and backup battery storage, and said he was the only Calistoga City Councilmember to vote for Measure C, a measure that aimed to set limits on clear-cutting hillsides for vineyard development, and was defeated in 2018.
The vote, however, got the attention of Napa County Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht, who reached out to Kraus to join the committee.
