Calistoga joins the Pickleball mania: Sign up for introductory events for adult, youth

Calistoga is catching on to the fun and comraderie of Pickleball, with multi-day events for players of all ages the week of April 6-9.

“Currently, (due to the coronavirus) we are only postponing Park and Recreation programs through March 31. However, as the situation develops we will keep everyone apprised of updates,” said Park and Recreation Director Rachel Melick.

Michael Skalla, from Calistoga Fit, will be teaching both events. A smaller Pickleball event was also offered by the city last year.

Pickleball is a widely-enjoyed sport, usually played outdoors on a tennis court, but can be played indoors as well. It combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, and is played with two or four players. The game features lightweight paddles, a perforated Wiffle-like ball and a playing style reliant on touch, spin and placement rather than power. It is described as a gentler form of tennis.

Participants in Napa and Yountville have been playing the sport for years, and St. Helena is considering the option. In Yountville, the game is played indoors on a 44-by-20-foot court.