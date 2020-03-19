Calistoga joins the Pickleball mania: Sign up for introductory events for adult, youth

Calistoga is catching on to the fun and comraderie of Pickleball, with multi-day events for players of all ages the week of April 6-9.
“Currently, (due to the coronavirus) we are only postponing Park and Recreation programs through March 31. However, as the situation develops we will keep everyone apprised of updates,” said Park and Recreation Director Rachel Melick.
Michael Skalla, from Calistoga Fit, will be teaching both events. A smaller Pickleball event was also offered by the city last year.
Pickleball is a widely-enjoyed sport, usually played outdoors on a tennis court, but can be played indoors as well. It combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, and is played with two or four players. The game features lightweight paddles, a perforated Wiffle-like ball and a playing style reliant on touch, spin and placement rather than power. It is described as a gentler form of tennis.
Participants in Napa and Yountville have been playing the sport for years, and St. Helena is considering the option. In Yountville, the game is played indoors on a 44-by-20-foot court.
St. Helena introduced Pickleball this year as part of the after-school enrichment program for St. Helena Primary and Elementary schools. “It was a big hit and much more manageable for younger children than tennis,” said Amalia Kulczycki, St. Helena recreation supervisor, adding, “We look forward to offering pickleball clinics to introduce the sport (to adults) in the next fiscal year.”
Pickleball was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, on a short ferry ride from Seattle, according to the national Pickleball Association. Three dads, whose kids were bored with their usual summertime activities, are credited for creating game. It was named after one of the dad’s dog, whose name was Pickles.
Calistoga adult, youth eventsIntroduction to Pickleball for adults and youth will be offered over four sessions, April 6-9, at the high school. Intro to Youth Pickleball is from 3:30-4:30 p.m., and adult session follow, from 5:15-6:15 p.m.
Both sessions are geared towards those interested in learning the fundamentals of pickleball with emphasis on safety, rules, etiquette, ball control and placement. Participants will practice forehand, backhand, serves, and volleys.
Basic skills will be introduced: rules, scoring, ground strokes, volleys, service motion and basic match play strategies. Once participants have completed the course, they will understand how to play Pickleball and to participate comfortably in beginning/intermediate games.
The nets, paddles and balls are provided. Please register for either activity at cityofcalistoga.perfectmind.com.
