Calistoga Joint Unified School District to close campuses from March 23 to April 14

In a letter to parents, Calistoga Joint Unified School District Superintendent Erin Smith-Hagberg announced classes would be cancelled beginning March 23.
“We plan to be in session through Friday, March 20 and then school will be closed until Tuesday, April 14,” Smith-Hagberg wrote. "During the course of the upcoming week, our teachers will create learning packets for students to take home. They will guide our students on how to complete independent study work, gather any necessary instructional materials to send home, and communicate the new processes to parents."
Smith-Hagberg added the week ahead would give our families time to arrange for child care and address any pending hardships until school resumes.
The district’s food services department will prep "grab-n-go" breakfasts and lunches for students that will be distributed at Calistoga Elementary School during the days classes are not in session.
At the advice of the Napa County Public Health Department, the district announced Thursday that it would cancel all spring sports games and practices until April 1 due to concerns about the spreading of the coronavirus.
Calistoga High Athletic Director Eric Heitz informed teams shortly after the news came down. Calistoga had several teams in the middle of games on Thursday afternoon, but Heitz said all sports would be shut down in accordance with the mandate as of Friday.
“Well we need to protect the students and make sure everything we’re taking the right precautions,” Heitz told the Register. “Definitely disappointed things are canceled but the safety and health of the kids is the most important thing.”
For more information, visit calistogaschools.org
Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to subscribers and non-subscribers alike. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.