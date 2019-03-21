Calistoga Junior/Senior High School’s Principal Craig Wycoff has announced he will be stepping down in June.
After serving for five years as principal of the school, while also two years as principal of Palisades High School, and with a total of 35 years in the public school system, Wycoff said he is ready for “a new chapter.”
Wycoff, who lives in Healdsburg, said the highlight of his career in Calistoga has been “Getting to know the community here, and how many people support the students and the schools. One of the joys for me is to affirm the notion that it does take a village to raise a child. We have such a wonderful group, from the secretaries, to the faculty, to the volunteers. It’s really a dedicated group.”
Wycoff stepped into the Calistoga schools first as vice-principal.
He admitted the dual positions as principal here and at Palisades have been “stressful.”
His career in education also includes 23 years of teaching, much of that time in Santa Rosa.
Wycoff said he doesn’t have any specific plans after retiring from the school system, but he’d like to spend more time with family including his four children, one of whom lives in France.
The district has begun a search for his replacement, Wycoff said.