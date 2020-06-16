Calistoga Junior-Senior High School seniors graduate in drive-thru ceremony

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As the traditional graduation ceremony song "Pomp and Circumstance" played over loudspeakers at the Napa County Fairgrounds on Friday, the Calistoga Junior-Senior High School graduating class of 2020 streamed in and got in line to receive their diplomas — in their vehicles.

On a windy Friday evening, with balloons tethered to cars and trucks, graduates and their families drove single file into the Speedway and waited their turn.

There are 57 graduates in the CJSHS class of 2020. Adhering to social distancing protocol, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, school officials flawlessly orchestrated the drive-thru ceremony. One by one, graduates got out of their vehicle and strode to the stage in their cap and gown to receive their diploma.

“This is not the graduation you expected, but we’ll do our best,” said Principal Raul Guerrero over the loudspeaker.

Despite the unusual circumstances, graduates were jubilant, standing through open sunroofs and out of car windows, taking selfies and posing for photos with triumphant smiles.

It will certainly be a graduation to remember.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

