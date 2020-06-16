You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Calistoga Junior-Senior High School seniors graduate in drive-thru ceremony

Calistoga Junior-Senior High School seniors graduate in drive-thru ceremony

{{featured_button_text}}

As the traditional graduation ceremony song "Pomp and Circumstance" played over loudspeakers at the Napa County Fairgrounds on Friday, the Calistoga Junior-Senior High School graduating class of 2020 streamed in and got in line to receive their diplomas — in their vehicles.

On a windy Friday evening, with balloons tethered to cars and trucks, graduates and their families drove single file into the Speedway and waited their turn.       

There are 57 graduates in the CJSHS class of 2020. Adhering to social distancing protocol, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, school officials flawlessly orchestrated the drive-thru ceremony. One by one, graduates got out of their vehicle and strode to the stage in their cap and gown to receive their diploma.

“This is not the graduation you expected, but we’ll do our best,” said Principal Raul Guerrero over the loudspeaker.

Despite the unusual circumstances, graduates were jubilant, standing through open sunroofs and out of car windows, taking selfies and posing for photos with triumphant smiles.

It will certainly be a graduation to remember.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News