Vape devices are easy to acquire and hide, and kids easily manage to bring them into schools, including Calistoga Junior/Senior High School.
Students find ways to vape discreetly in bathrooms, locker rooms, parking lots, hallways and even classrooms. But parents and schools are starting to crack down on the habit, which can harm a teen's brain, lungs, and development during growth.
Vaping has become a potentially dangerous, nicotine-filled method of relief for teenagers, having increased nearly 12% over the past two years. So far this year, U.S. health officials have reported 47 deaths tied to vaping.
What is CJSHS doing about vaping?
Calistoga Junior/Senior High School is a small campus, with fewer security measures than larger campuses. This makes it easier for kids to keep their vape devices hidden up their sleeves or in their pockets.
“It’s hard to catch. They (vape devices) are discreet and hard to find. It is also easily accessible and students don’t really know what’s in them, not realizing the long-term consequences that come with vaping,” said Vice Principal Monica Baldenegro.
But staff and teachers at CJSHS are implementing measures to stop students from vaping on and off campus.
As a preventative measure, the school teaches a life skills course for 7th and 9th graders on drug and alcohol use, nicotine, manipulative marketing, and peer pressure.
Also, twice a week, during a 30-minute period study hall period, CATvisory teachers go over the rules and policies of the school that are written in every student’s planner. The current CJSHS planner states, “being under the influence or selling Intoxicants or Nicotine Products on campus is a reason for suspension.”
“We are doing everything we can to be present in students’ lives when it comes to vaping,” said Principal Raúl Guerrero. “If we are concerned about a student vaping we bring the student into the office and ask them if they are under the influence. Then we engage in a search with another adult present. If we find anything from our search, we confiscate what we find. If we find that they are under the influence then we suspend them under California Education Code.”
Guerrero and Baldenegro, along with teachers, try to stay present with students by checking in with them frequently and checking bathrooms and locker rooms for possible nicotine or drug use, Guerrero said.
“It’s still up in the air, but I’m communicating with the faculty from the last school I worked at, and the district is looking into putting vapor detectors in the bathrooms,” he said.
What is vaping?
When asked what vaping is, many parents of teens can’t quite give an answer. Many people believe that it is like regular cigarette smoking, or that vaping is just inhaling flavored water turned to vapor.
However, vape devices, or e-cigarettes, are a lot more dangerous than some teenagers and their parents may believe. It is basically inhaling an aerosol processed by heated nicotine liquid. Those liquids often have a sweet, candy-like flavor that hides the bitterness of nicotine or marijuana products.
The nicotine extract in vape devices is the same type as in regular cigarettes. Vape devices can also contain CBD and/or THC, which are marijuana-derived products. THC is the compound in marijuana that causes the “high.” CBD is cannabidiol, which is a chemical that affects mental and physical functions like pain or moods. These substances can lead to future lung diseases, addiction, or substance abuse, especially on a teenager’s developing mind and body.
What does vaping do to the brain?
Vaping can be addicting. The nicotine in vape pens, or e-cigarettes, unlocks molecules in the brain, including those in charge of emotions and impulses. When the nicotine arrives at the brain, it causes the molecules to release signals to other nerve cells, causing the comforting, or exciting “high” feeling.
People continue to vape in hope of finding that high again, until eventually the brain can no longer release its own natural, pleasuring chemicals. Soon it becomes a necessity for users to feel the high given by nicotine devices when their bodies can’t produce it for themselves anymore (sciencenewsforstudents.org/article/explainer-nico-teen-brain).
Why are vape pens so attractive to teens?
Vape pens can be found in any drug store or gas station. The boxes of the e-cigarettes attract people with their bright colors and pretty lettering with confusing descriptions that sound like candy.
For example, a vape box can be bright yellow and green, with the phrase “lemon twist” in big calligraphy letters, allowing a person to imagine a lemon type of sweet, like lemon drops.
Advertisements on TV and social media also lure teenagers to buy vape products. The ads typically feature young people, suggesting that vaping can make your worries disappear or make you happier or cooler. The ads also proliferate on games, street advertisements, in stores and more.
CATCH My Breath is a nonprofit that provides free curriculum to schools across the nation on vaping and the harm it causes to a teen's mind and body. For more information visit catchinfo.org. In Calistoga the UpValley Family Centers also provide presentations for students and families about bullying, alcohol abuse, and peer pressure.