Calistoga Junior-Senior High School to begin on-campus instruction

With COVID-19 cases declining around California and Napa County, Calistoga Junior-Senior High School will reopen with a hybrid learning system March 22, a year after schools closed due to the pandemic.

“There are still some kinks that need to be worked out, but we will be excited to have students back in the classroom,” said High School Principal Raul Guerrero at the Calistoga Joint Unified School Board meeting on Monday. “We’re really looking forward to having students back on campus.”

Calistoga Elementary School began hybrid-in-school learning Feb. 22, and Principal Nicole Lamare said everything there went well. “Student were excited to return to the classroom and be able to talk to other students in person, and teachers were also excited to see their students in person.”

The school also successfully conducted a fire drill practice, with teachers utilizing 6-foot PVC pipes to measure social distancing, she said.