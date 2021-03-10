Calistoga Junior-Senior High School to begin on-campus instruction

With COVID-19 cases declining around California and Napa County, Calistoga Junior-Senior High School will reopen with a hybrid learning system March 22, a year after schools closed due to the pandemic.
“There are still some kinks that need to be worked out, but we will be excited to have students back in the classroom,” said High School Principal Raul Guerrero at the Calistoga Joint Unified School Board meeting on Monday. “We’re really looking forward to having students back on campus.”
Calistoga Elementary School began hybrid-in-school learning Feb. 22, and Principal Nicole Lamare said everything there went well. “Student were excited to return to the classroom and be able to talk to other students in person, and teachers were also excited to see their students in person.”
The school also successfully conducted a fire drill practice, with teachers utilizing 6-foot PVC pipes to measure social distancing, she said.
In late February, the state reported it will move carefully toward reopening in-person instruction by county based on local health data. During the first week of March, new COVID-19 cases in Napa County dropped to their lowest level since October, and on March 3, the county returned to the red tier of the state’s COVID-19 rating scale.
The school district has also reported declining cases of COVID-19. With 37 total cases since October, there were six cases in February and zero in March.
“This really speaks to the quality of our policies and everyone in the organization following those policies,” said Michael DeFrancesco, the district's business services administrator.
The district will also be conducting a survey to see how many parents prefer to continue with distance learning for the remainder of the school year. The results of the survey could potentially impact the blended learning model, said Superintendent Erin Smith-Hagberg.
