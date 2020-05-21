Calistoga lags in Census response, participation urged

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Community Leaders Coalition (CLC), together with the Napa County Complete Count Committee has been working to ensure a complete count in the 2020 Census.

As of May 5, data shows that the City of Calistoga has a self-response rate of 58.5% as compared to the 62.5% overall County rate. American Canyon has the highest rate at 62%, followed by Napa at 59%, St. Helena at 51.2% and Yountville at 47%.

To assist in the count efforts, the CLC and the county have engaged a local data consultant who is analyzing census self-response rate data by census tract and specific hard-to-count factors. The data is analyzed every two weeks and compared to the county and statewide averages as well as the response rates from 2010. The data allows us to see the changes in response rates and target outreach to specific census tracts.