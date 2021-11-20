Calistoga laundromat re-opens under new management

Good news for Calistogans with laundry piling up: The town’s only laundromat has reopened as of Saturday.

The facility closed a few weeks ago due to a fire, but is now open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

Mario Tamo and his family have taken over operation of the laundromat, which was previously managed by the Merchant family. Because the Merchants were not always available for hands-on maintenance, it made sense for the Tamos to take over, Mario said.

This will be the 18th laundromat that the Santa-Rosa based family business manages, Tamo said.

“We want to make it as accessible was we can, and be very hands-on,” he said.

Plans are in the works to eventually relocated the laundromat, with pending construction of the Veranda Hotel on the property, but Tamo said they will continue to operate it as-is until that time.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.