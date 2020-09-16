Calistoga leans towards keeping Police Department, contracting dispatch services

After looking at several options, including contracting out services, the City of Calistoga is leaning towards keeping its own police department, with the possibility of joining dispatch and administrative duties with St. Helena.
The City has been struggling to resolve ongoing police department recruitment and retention issues, and on Tuesday spent considerable time discussing the complex issue that involves salaries and retirement packages, community and officer safety, and liability.
“Traditionally, for any community with a population under 30,000, we recommend contracting out. Calistoga is the exception,” said Byron Pipkin, from Matrix Consulting Group.
The city contracted with Matrix to conduct a comprehensive study of the department’s current operations and current and future needs. Matrix has conducted more than 300 such studies in 41 states.
The results included several options and possible courses of action that include maintaining a "stand-alone" Calistoga Police Department (CPD) that only occasionally needs the assistance of outside agencies; maintain a CPD but one that partners with the St. Helena PD in sharing dispatching and communications services; contract with St. Helena to provide police services in Calistoga; or contract with Napa County Sheriff’s Office to provide police services in Calistoga.
Matrix’s recommendation was to maintain the CPD, budget $30,000 for staffing, raise the pension and benefit package, and pursue the possibility of joining dispatch and administrative duties with St. Helena.
Calistoga is in a unique position as the nearest next city is 8-9 miles away. Though Calistoga and St. Helena do respond to emergencies in either city when needed, sharing everyday field work would cause other issues. Due to logistics, the shared dispatching service is probably easier, Pipkin said.
Overall, the daily active workload is low, the report concluded, but recording time is high, and minimum staffing requirements for the department are two sworn officers on duty 24/7. Larger operations also provide more opportunities for officers, and the retention issue will likely continue.
As for staffing, the CPD is currently fully staffed. That was not always the case. The No. 1 reason staff leaves is the department’s low pension plan compared to St. Helena and Napa, said Police Chief Mitch Celaya, and Pipkin agreed.
Calistoga staff retires at 60% of their salary vs. 81% in St. Helena or Napa. Plus medical benefits are paid by those cities.
Councilman Gary Kraus noted that retention has always been a problem and an enhanced retirement package wouldn’t necessarily be a fix.
The council did not make a firm decision at this time, as Celaya said, "It's a lot of data and there has to be some discussion and explanation to go with it. The community will have a lot of questions."
City Manager Mike Kirn concurred saying the city will need time. “Let the community mull over it, digest it, and we’ll come back to council in November. Going forward there are considerable associated costs to consider.”
The city will most likely conduct a community town hall via Zoom to let the community weigh in.
The study by Matrix will be available to view on the City’s website http://www.ci.calistoga.ca.us/
