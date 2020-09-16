Calistoga leans towards keeping Police Department, contracting dispatch services

Matrix’s recommendation was to maintain the CPD, budget $30,000 for staffing, raise the pension and benefit package, and pursue the possibility of joining dispatch and administrative duties with St. Helena.

Calistoga is in a unique position as the nearest next city is 8-9 miles away. Though Calistoga and St. Helena do respond to emergencies in either city when needed, sharing everyday field work would cause other issues. Due to logistics, the shared dispatching service is probably easier, Pipkin said.

Overall, the daily active workload is low, the report concluded, but recording time is high, and minimum staffing requirements for the department are two sworn officers on duty 24/7. Larger operations also provide more opportunities for officers, and the retention issue will likely continue.

As for staffing, the CPD is currently fully staffed. That was not always the case. The No. 1 reason staff leaves is the department’s low pension plan compared to St. Helena and Napa, said Police Chief Mitch Celaya, and Pipkin agreed.

Calistoga staff retires at 60% of their salary vs. 81% in St. Helena or Napa. Plus medical benefits are paid by those cities.