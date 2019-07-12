All ages are invited to take an expert-led nature walk along the Napa River to learn about the animals, vegetation and the human impact on our waterway. Those interested in this low intensity nature walk, should meet at the Calistoga Library by 6 p.m on Friday, July 19. This free program will be presented in English and Spanish.
The H2O Superheroes program emphasizes what our community can do to keep our waterways healthy and how Napa River’s health affects the ocean.
This program is made possible through the Whale Tail Grant the Napa County Library received from the California Coastal Commission last April. It provides opportunities for all ages of our community to learn, serve and protect Napa County’s waterways through library programs, books, materials, and activities that focus on waterway conservation and stewardship. This 18- to 20-month series includes eco-tainment shows, local wildlife lectures, special storytimes, river walks, and clean-up days. In addition to offering newly purchased books for check out, library card holders may also check out birding kits to observe nature along our local waterways.
The programs are in partnership with Napa County Resource Conservation District (RCD), Napa-Solano Audubon Society, and Friends of the Napa River.
To join in the fun and learn more, please sign up to become an H2O Superhero at www.napalibrary.org/H2O. For more information, please call the Children’s Desk at the Napa Main Library at (707) 253-4070.