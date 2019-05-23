{{featured_button_text}}

Beginning Monday, July 1, the Calistoga Library will extend it's hours of operation.

The new hours will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and from noon - 8 p.m. on Wednesday. The library will remain closed on Sunday.

The library also welcomes new Library Commissioner Stephanie Allen and new Library Assistants Jacqueline Flores and Juan Carera Salinas.

The new hours are made possible by a funding surplus since the library's remodel in 2016, said Danis Kreimeier, director of library services for Napa County. The library is funded by a small portion of property tax. 

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com or 942-4035.

The Weekly Calistogan Editor

Cynthia Sweeney has been editor of The Weekly Calistogan since July, 2018. Previously, she was a reporter for the St. Helena Star, and North Bay Business Journal. She also spent a significant amount of time freelancing in Hawaii.