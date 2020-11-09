Calistoga library now open for walk-in visits

The Calistoga Library is now open for patrons to browse the shelves and check out books.
On Monday, Nov. 2, the Napa Library System reopened to the public for walk-in visits, and the Calistoga Library reopened Nov. 5. Appointments are no longer required, but can be made. The library is currently open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Hours and days are subject to change according to county health guidelines.
Due to COVID-19, the library closed in March, and had been operating since with curbside pick-up, and by appointment since about July.
“People are usually just in and out,” said Magali Ceballos, library associate, adding the curbside service has been popular.
The library is operating on a somewhat limited basis, with no newspapers, no seating, and only three computers available for use.
Face coverings are required at all times for anyone 2 years or older. Social distancing is required. Hand-sanitizing stations have been installed, and air filters are in use. High-touch surfaces will be disinfected regularly, and bins have been placed at the end of shelves for books that have been handled but are not being checked out.
Library materials can also be returned during a visit. Due to COVID-19, the library is still extending due dates and not charging fines for overdue books.
