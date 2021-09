Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade is scheduled for Dec. 4

The Calistoga Chamber of Commerce has announced that plans are in the works to hold the Lighted Tractor parade this year on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Bruce Kyse, the Chamber’s executive director, added the caveat, “Nothing is certain these days, of course. But we're progressing with planning with the goal of holding the parade.”

Downtown will also be decked out with more Christmas lights this year, along with 50 lighted trees, 30 more than the usual.

Celebrate!Napa Valley is also planning to bring back the Christmas Faire, with a location yet to be announced.

The Lighted Tractor Parade has been a popular holiday tradition since 1995, drawing thousands of spectators, young and old, who line Lincoln Avenue at dark, five people deep, to watch 60 or more decked out tractors, police motorcycles, and festive floats created by local organizations.

The parade was cancelled last year due to gathering restrictions around the pandemic, in what would have been its 25th year, so this year will be celebrated as the silver anniversary of the parade, Kyse said. The live trees will also be donated to families.

