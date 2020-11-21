Calistoga Lighted Tractors event cancelled

After the cancellation of the annual Lighted Tractor parade in September, it is now with a great deal of disappointment that the replacement 2020 Lighted Tractors event has also been cancelled, the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce announced on Friday.
Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the Lighted Tractors event does not comply with new COVID guidelines, and a result, the city has asked the Chamber to cancel the event, said Chamber Director Bruce Kyse.
The Lighted Tractors event was scheduled to take place Dec. 5, when the public could tour, on foot or by car, about 15-20 locations in and around downtown where lighted tractors would be parked.
Also cancelled is Santa's Sleigh at the Sharpsteen Museum.
There are other festive happenings that will still still take place downtown, however, and people are encouraged to shop, and dine outdoors or order take-out.
Lighted trees will be placed along Lincoln Avenue on Nov. 30, and the Chamber thanked the volunteers who make this possible. Lighted wreaths will also be a part of the downtown decorations.
Storefront decorating contest: Vote-by-text for your favorite decorated storefront at participating shops Dec. 4 - 13. There will be cash prizes for first, second and third place shops. Shoppers/voters will also be entered to win a pair of Winter in the Wineries passports.
Zoom with Santa on Dec. 12 at noon and 4pm. Registration starts Monday, Dec. 7 and places are limited. Santa and Mrs. Claus will read a Christmas story at the beginning of each session. Register at Calistogachamber.com.
Warm and comfortable 2020 Lighted Tractor sweatshirts are on sale. With the event being cancelled, all the proceeds of the sales will go to relief efforts by the UpValley Family Center. To order yours—a true collector’s item—email info@visitcalistoga.com.
The Calistoga Firefighters will collect toys for their toy drive from Nov. 27 to Dec. 22. The toy drop will be in front of the fire station.
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade
Calistoga Lighted Tractor Parade 2019
