Calistoga Lighted Tractors event cancelled

After the cancellation of the annual Lighted Tractor parade in September, it is now with a great deal of disappointment that the replacement 2020 Lighted Tractors event has also been cancelled, the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce announced on Friday.

Due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the Lighted Tractors event does not comply with new COVID guidelines, and a result, the city has asked the Chamber to cancel the event, said Chamber Director Bruce Kyse.

The Lighted Tractors event was scheduled to take place Dec. 5, when the public could tour, on foot or by car, about 15-20 locations in and around downtown where lighted tractors would be parked.

Also cancelled is Santa's Sleigh at the Sharpsteen Museum.

There are other festive happenings that will still still take place downtown, however, and people are encouraged to shop, and dine outdoors or order take-out.