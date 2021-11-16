 Skip to main content
Calistoga Little League registration is now open

Calistoga Little League

The Calistoga Jaguars run the bases at Calistoga Little League's Opening Day ceremony in 2019 at Tedeschi Field.

 Kirk Kirkpatrick

The 2022 Little League Season will soon be upon us, and now is the time to sign up your kids ages 4 to 14 for tee-ball, baseball, and softball in Calistoga.

Little League player registration now is open online, so register soon.

"We have only three months to register, hold tryouts, put together teams, and create game schedules. We will be combining with Saint Helena and other local Little Leagues for exciting competition in 2022," said Little League organizer Brian Fennen. 

While you are online, also consider volunteering as a manager, coach, umpire, or team parent.

Register today at https://clubs.bluesombrero.com/calistogallca

