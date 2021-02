Calistoga Little League registration open for players, volunteers

Calistoga Little League player registration is open for players ages 5-14, and team selections and practices will begin soon.

The team is also looking for volunteer managers, coaches, umpires, and team parents.

Registration is free. Players and volunteers can sign up now at https://clubs.bluesombrero.com/calistogallca.

The State is allowing Little League Baseball and Softball to open, and coaches will be following State mandated COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Practices begin in early March, and game schedules are to be determined.

