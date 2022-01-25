 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calistoga Little League tryouts coming up on Jan. 30, Feb. 5

Calistoga Little League

The Calistoga Jaguars run the bases at Calistoga Little League's Opening Day ceremony in 2019 at Tedeschi Field.

 Kirk Kirkpatrick photo

Calistoga Little League will be holding tryouts for players on Sunday, Jan. 30, and Saturday, Feb. 5 at 10 a.m., at Tedeschi Baseball Field on south Washington Street.

Registered players will be evaluated for their skill levels to determine which team they will be on.

Register today at https://clubs.bluesombrero.com/calistogallca

While you are online, also consider volunteering as a manager, coach, umpire, or team parent.

