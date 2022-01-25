Calistoga Little League tryouts coming up on Jan. 30, Feb. 5

Calistoga Little League will be holding tryouts for players on Sunday, Jan. 30, and Saturday, Feb. 5 at 10 a.m., at Tedeschi Baseball Field on south Washington Street.
Registered players will be evaluated for their skill levels to determine which team they will be on.
Register today at https://clubs.bluesombrero.com/calistogallca
While you are online, also consider volunteering as a manager, coach, umpire, or team parent.
Napa County Prep Football 2019: Playoffs Week 1
Napa County was well represented as North Coast Section varsity football playoffs kicked off Friday -- as all six local teams took to the gridiron. Four teams will advance to represent Napa County next week.
The Justin-Siena High School Braves advance to the NCS Div. 6 semifinals defeating Lower Lake, 55-14.
North Coast Section Division 2 Football Playoffs: Vintage blanks Redwood, 25-0, to advance to semifinals
In Friday night’s North Coast Section Division 2 quarterfinal, No. 2 seed Vintage blanked No. 7 seed Redwood, 25-0, at Memorial Stadium in Napa.
North Coast Section Div. 7 Football Playoffs: St. Helena's reserves step up in 44-22 win over St. Vincent
Injuries finally struck the St. Helena High football team, but reserves and JV call-ups carried stepped up in Friday night's playoff win over St. Vincent.
North Coast Section Division 3 Football Playoffs: Hayward makes American Canyon pay for mistakes in 29-13 win
Miscues come back to haunt the American Canyon High School Wolves in their playoff opener on Friday.
North Coast Section Division 2 Football Playoffs: Napa bounced by top seed Clayton Valley Charter, 35-9
The Napa High Grizzlies finish the season 7-4 a season after going 0-10 in 2018.
North Coast Section 8-Man Football Playoffs: Calistoga avenges homecoming loss with 20-14 overtime win at Tomales
The Calistoga High School Wildcats advanced to semifinals of the 8-man football playoffs in dramatic fashion.