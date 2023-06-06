Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

A Calistoga resident was one of two men arrested on suspicion of robbing two women at gunpoint on a rural Yolo County road last month, authorities reported.

Eduardo Enriquez Jaramillo Navarrete of Calistoga was arrested Thursday along with Alonso Molina Salas, a Santa Rosa resident, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office. Both men were detained on warrants connected to a late-night holdup near Zamora, the agency said in a news release.

At about 12:30 a.m. on May 1, two women were driving north on Interstate 5 on their way to provide vendor services at a Colusa County event when they exited onto County Road 14, where two vehicles began following them without their knowledge, according to the Yolo sheriff’s office. The two drivers flashed their headlights as if intending to pass, and the women pulled their vehicle to the shoulder to yield, the agency said in its statement.

However, the other two vehicles instead blocked the victims’ vehicle on the shoulder, and a man then robbed the women while pointing a semiautomatic gun, taking two gold necklaces and two purses containing large amounts of cash, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriffs’ detectives, assisted by the Napa County sheriff’s office and the Calistoga and Santa Rosa police forces, arrested Jaramillo Navarrete and Molina Salas just over a month later.

Law enforcement officers in Santa Rosa found a gun matching a description given by the robbery victims, according to Yolo County officials. Also recovered were several rifles and shotguns, along with about 3 grams of suspected methamphetamine, the sheriff’s office announced.

Both suspects were booked into the Yolo County jail for investigation of armed robbery, illegal firearm possession and drug allegations.