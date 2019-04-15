A Calistoga man was arrested Friday after police say he forced his ex-girlfriend into a car.
Officers with the Calistoga Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Berry Street after receiving a report that a woman was forced into a car around noon on April 12, according to a press release.
Police say that 23-year-old Kyle David Gannon and the woman were arguing about their recent separation. A witness told police that they tried to block the man from driving away and caused a minor collision as he drove off, police say.
Another witness called police soon after, and Gannon and the woman were found on Greenwood Avenue.
No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.
Gannon was arrested on suspicion of a felony kidnapping charge and booked into Napa County jail around 7 p.m., jail records show. He was released shortly before midnight, jail records show.