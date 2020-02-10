After securing the last two seats out of Guangzhou, China, Calistogans Amy Deng and her daughter, Daisy Johnston, 8, arrived at San Francisco International Airport on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Waiting for them was husband and father Charles Johnston. “Daisy jumped into my arms, my phone went flying and we became the story” for The Mercury News, Johnston said. Waiting for passengers arriving from China were Julia Sulek, staff writer and Randy Vazquez, photographer.
Johnston said he went to SFO early, because he knew his wife and daughter would have challenges. After the arrival of United flight 892 from Inchon, Korea, it took mother and daughter about two hours to get through customs. “Upon their arrival, they and other U.S. citizens coming from China were interviewed extensively. Those considered potentially exposed to the coronavirus were to be boarded on a bus and taken to Travis Air Force base for the 14-day quarantine period,” Johnston said.
Now at home, Johnston said he is keeping his daughter, who attends the fourth grade at Madrone Elementary in Rincon Valley, out of school. Last week, he received a letter from the Sonoma County Department of Health Services, that said his daughter will be quarantined for 14 days, until Feb. 18.
“She is excited to see her friends, there’s a birthday party to go to this coming week, but that’s not going to happen,” Johnston said. He said Daisy “has to realize that this makes sense” to stay at home. “It is better to be overprotective than not,” he added.
“While she is disappointed, we are setting her up in a home school environment where she can talk or e-mail with her fourth-grade teacher regularly. This is for her protection as well as the unlikelihood that she was exposed to someone with coronavirus,” Johnston said.
The coronavirus originated in the Wuhan, Hubei Province, China in December. As of Friday, there were 31,000 cases throughout the world and 4,800 of them were classified as “severe.” There have been 630 deaths, almost all in China.
Napa County situation
Napa County Public Health officials are closely working with the California Department of Public Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Bay Area health officials to monitor the new coronavirus. To date, there are no cases reported in Napa County. The CDC is monitoring for illness among travelers arriving from China at 20 U.S airports.
“We are monitoring the situation closely and preparing rapidly to protect the health of Napa County residents and limit the spread of this virus,” said Dr. Karen Relucio, Napa County Health officer. “We are working closely with health care partners to review testing and infection control procedures. We are communicating with community partners, and are prepared to take action should someone in our county become infected with this virus.”
Coronaviruses are a large group of viruses that are common among animals and humans. In rare cases, animal coronaviruses can be transmitted to humans. The source of the 2019 coronavirus is not yet known. Person-to-person spread of the coronavirus is currently occurring.
According to a press release, while coronavirus is considered a serious public health threat, based on current information, the risk to the general public in Napa County is considered low at this time. However, it is likely there will be more cases reported in the U.S. in the coming days and weeks.
On the phone
At 7:30 a.m., Feb. 2, Charles Johnston was notified that the Cathay Pacific flight that would bring his wife and daughter home was cancelled. He was on the phone continuously after that, and said, “I believe they got the last two tickets leaving Guangzhou on Asiana Airlines to Seoul/Inchon, Korea, connecting to United to SFO.”
“Amy and Daisy were gone for 17 days,” Johnston said, “I was really concerned. The airlines were offering us flights out on Feb. 7, but frankly, the way things were being shut down, it’s good we got that flight, even though we paid dearly for it.”
Deng and Johnston left California to travel to see Deng’s family in China for the Chinese New Year, which was Jan. 25. They planned the trip two years ago and left on Jan. 18. Deng’s family was both in the Guangdong Province and in a remote village 200 kilometers (124 miles) away. During the Chinese New Year’s celebration, the family “stayed at home, listened to the fireworks outside and shared time with each other making meals, having good conversations and catching up on life,” Johnston said.
Deng and her daughter also traveled by private car to see Deng’s father, who is 92, in a remote village. Johnston was in that village a couple of years ago and said it contains 100 to 150 people. “They would come around to see a Westerner, since the last time a Westerner had visited was five years ago,” he said. The last couple of kilometers approaching the village is a one-lane road and at some point, you park your car and walk. The community is served by walkways. Rickshaws and carts are used to move people around.
Life in the village is as it was 100 or 200 years ago; people use wood-fires and woks to cook their meals. Electricity came to the village in 1956 when a river was dammed. A wire runs from the generators to tree branches and from there to each house, Johnston said. To read the meters, a person uses a ladder to climb up to the meters, which are nine feet off the ground. “They don’t use electricity for cooking, because I don’t think they have enough power to make that happen throughout the community,” Johnston said.
The outbreak of the coronavirus has prompted dozens of nations and airlines to restrict travel, increasingly isolating the country of more than 1.3 billion people. Nearly 10,000 flights were canceled between the outbreak of the virus and Jan. 31, according to Bloomberg News and Cirium, which provides data and research on the travel industry.