Calistoga named one of Travel and Leisure's Best Small Towns

Calistoga has been named one of Travel and Leisure Magazine’s 16 Best Small Towns in America to visit.

In the category of towns with populations under 15,000, Calistoga joins Telluride, Colorado, Carmel-by-the-Sea, Sedona, Arizona, and a dozen others in the magazine's annual list of desirable places to visit.

Also named one of the best small towns in California by the publication, "Calistoga is located in famous Napa Valley. It's the ultimate place to unwind on a romantic getaway or girls trip, with natural hot springs, mud baths, and, of course, plenty of delicious wine to taste."

Big cities like New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles might get all the attention as some of the most popular destinations in the country, "But the best small towns in America offer their own set of unique, memorable experiences. From quaint downtown districts to stunning natural scenery, these towns provide something for every type of traveler, and they're ideal for weekend trips and relaxing vacations," the magazine noted.