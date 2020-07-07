Calistoga Nixle alert douses fireworks rumors over small residential fire

Responding to concerns on Nextdoor.com, the City of Calistoga sent out a Nixle alert at about 10 p.m. Saturday, July 4, assuring residents that a small residential fire was not caused by fireworks.
The fire, at 1717 Maggie Ave., was "both small and uneventful," said Calistoga Fire Engineer Blake McCormick. Firefighters got a call at about 8:30 p.m., and responded to what turned out to be a fire on the side of the garage, burning an area of about 5' by 10' feet. The homeowner and a neighbor were working on the fire with garden hoses, McCormick said.
Calistoga Police Chief Mitch Celaya responded by saying "I saw a few residents asking if it was fireworks related via Nextdoor.com and I know there was significant concern about fires. So I thought just putting the Nixle would address some concerns and rumors."
