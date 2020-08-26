Calistoga officals discuss wildfires, COVID-19, new parklets, generators

The Calistoga Chamber of Commerce hosted city officials via Zoom on Tuesday in which city officials discussed the LNU Complex Fires, COVID-19, backup generators, and new parklets for the city. With regard to the fires, currently, the town is host to the largest Cal Fire base camp in the state at the Napa County Fairgrounds. City Manager Mike Kirn also said that many city employees are under mandatory evacuation from Angwin and Lake County. The city is open for business by phone and email, however.
Calistoga is again being mentioned in state and national news in relation to wildfires, this time as Cal Fire headquarters. Although adverse news for the city and businesses within, “at the end of the day what sells ads is mayhem, and right now that’s what they’re selling,” said Mayor Chris Canning. “But this just further shows people the resiliency we have. When visitors come back they’re going to love us even more.”
COVID-19 watch listOn Friday, the county was advised by the state that it is on a 14-day watch. At the moment, if the county is able to get off the watch list, the only sector able to reopen would be school classrooms. All other sectors are under the statewide order, and unless those are modified, will remain closed, Kirn said.
There is a discrepancy, however, in the number of cases the state says Napa County has, and the number of cases the county has in their databases. The state is saying we have more than the county says we have.
“That puts the county in a precarious position where we may have to restart the 14-day clock in a couple of days,” Kirn said.
New parkletsThe City will be getting four new public parklets on Lincoln Avenue soon, to provide businesses, particularly restaurants, better and additional opportunities for guests to maintain social distance. The size of the parklets will be about 25 feet by 9 feet, and will have room for about four tables, Kirn said. They will also reduce on-street parking by two for each parklet. Installation of the new public seating will be expedited.
“Businesses are hurting right now, and we have a public health issue. This is something that has to be expedited quickly,” Canning said. Police Chief Mitch Celaya said his department is getting complaints about sandwich boards and restaurant tables crowding the sidewalks downtown and inhibiting the ability for pedestrians to maintain social distance.
“It does impact the ability for people to walk on the sidewalk and maintain 6-foot distance. I would prefer we move even small tables into the parklets to make more room on the sidewalk,” he said.
GeneratorsPG&E has completed infrastructure work on the backup generators on lower Washington Street, and has made significant investment in overhead equipment throughout town, Kirn said.
The public is advised that on Monday, Aug. 31 the utility will begin delivering the generators starting 6 a.m. until about 10 a.m., through Tuesday. The goal is to have the facility ready to operate on or before Sept. 4.
The investment on PG&E’s part is upwards of $4 million, Kirn said.
Watch now: Surveying the damage: Burned out Berryessa residents return to homes turned to rubble.
You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!