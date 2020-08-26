Calistoga officals discuss wildfires, COVID-19, new parklets, generators

The Calistoga Chamber of Commerce hosted city officials via Zoom on Tuesday in which city officials discussed the LNU Complex Fires, COVID-19, backup generators, and new parklets for the city. With regard to the fires, currently, the town is host to the largest Cal Fire base camp in the state at the Napa County Fairgrounds. City Manager Mike Kirn also said that many city employees are under mandatory evacuation from Angwin and Lake County. The city is open for business by phone and email, however.

Calistoga is again being mentioned in state and national news in relation to wildfires, this time as Cal Fire headquarters. Although adverse news for the city and businesses within, “at the end of the day what sells ads is mayhem, and right now that’s what they’re selling,” said Mayor Chris Canning. “But this just further shows people the resiliency we have. When visitors come back they’re going to love us even more.”

COVID-19 watch listOn Friday, the county was advised by the state that it is on a 14-day watch. At the moment, if the county is able to get off the watch list, the only sector able to reopen would be school classrooms. All other sectors are under the statewide order, and unless those are modified, will remain closed, Kirn said.