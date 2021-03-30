Calistoga officials begin budget talks

As the City of Calistoga begins to set its budget for the upcoming year, lost revenue as a result of the pandemic is evident but not as catastrophic as predicted.

At the City’s annual budget workshop on March 25, officials discussed spending priorities including delayed capital improvement projects that were put on hold last year, working with Cal Fire and Napa Firewise on wildfire-related issues, housing, and completing the installation of geothermal meters at spas.

With the General Fund at $5.3 million, City Manager Mike Kirn and Mayor Chris Canning noted the town is still in recovery mode, and recommended setting a minimum reserve at 30%, while still working toward the usual 50%.

“We are in a far better place than most but there is still a lot of heavy lifting ahead,” Canning said.

Final goals and objectives will be addressed April 6 and the City will come back to the table May 11, when department heads will bring back amended goals, working toward a final budget adoption in June.

Water and waste water

Priority Capital Improvement Projects include design work for Kimball Reservoir and a countywide drought contingency plan.