Calistoga ordered evacuated as Glass Fire continues to burn in Napa and Sonoma counties

Because of the active fires Upvalley, both Highway 29 and Silverado Trail are blocked to through traffic south of Calistoga. Area residents and evacuees are allowed through, Upton said.

As of midnight, 602 people had come to the local evacuation center at CrossWalk Church on First Street in Napa. Because of the heavy demand, a second site for evacuee services was opened at Napa Valley College, Upton said.

The wine industry and tourism are being impacted by the Glass Fire. There are 148 Napa Valley wineries in areas under evacuation orders or warnings, Upton said.

Only a few have reported damage, including Chateau Boswell which was destroyed and Castello di Amorosa which lost a stone outbuilding containing bottled wine. Two resorts, Meadowood Napa Valley and Calistoga Ranch, have reported major damage.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency late Monday for Napa and Sonoma counties, as well as Shasta County where the Zogg Fire has burned 40,000 acres, and requested a presidential major disaster declaration to boost resources to these areas.

The cause of the Glass Fire has not yet been determined. Pacific Gas & Electric reported Monday that it had "no information indicating the Glass Fire ignition is attributable to our facilities."