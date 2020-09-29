Calistoga ordered evacuated as Glass Fire continues to burn in Napa and Sonoma counties

The Glass Fire burned another 6,000 acres Monday night in Napa and Sonoma counties, prompting an evacuation order for the 5,000 residents of Calistoga.
A total of 42,560 acres have burned in the two counties. In Napa, there was active fire spread overnight outside Calistoga along Silverado Trail at Oat Hill Mine Road and around Bothe Napa Valley State Park, said Janet Upton, Napa County's public information officer.
No deaths or serious injuries have been reported.
Winds abated Monday and the National Weather Service's Red Flag warning ended, but the vegetation is so dry that fire continued to spread overnight, Upton said.
Eighty houses have burned in Napa and Sonoma counties, but the tally is an incomplete one, Upton said.
There has been no reported damage inside the city of Calistoga, but the nearby red glow of the Glass Fire was visible in the hills near downtown overnight. Cal Fire was building a fire break at the corner of Highway 29 and Silverado Trail to curtail the fire
Evacuation orders or warnings have been issued for 4,932 homes, affecting 12,329 people in Napa County, Upton said.
For a map of evacuation areas and hot spots, go to https://bit.ly/33b8zjq
Because of the active fires Upvalley, both Highway 29 and Silverado Trail are blocked to through traffic south of Calistoga. Area residents and evacuees are allowed through, Upton said.
As of midnight, 602 people had come to the local evacuation center at CrossWalk Church on First Street in Napa. Because of the heavy demand, a second site for evacuee services was opened at Napa Valley College, Upton said.
The wine industry and tourism are being impacted by the Glass Fire. There are 148 Napa Valley wineries in areas under evacuation orders or warnings, Upton said.
Only a few have reported damage, including Chateau Boswell which was destroyed and Castello di Amorosa which lost a stone outbuilding containing bottled wine. Two resorts, Meadowood Napa Valley and Calistoga Ranch, have reported major damage.
Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency late Monday for Napa and Sonoma counties, as well as Shasta County where the Zogg Fire has burned 40,000 acres, and requested a presidential major disaster declaration to boost resources to these areas.
The cause of the Glass Fire has not yet been determined. Pacific Gas & Electric reported Monday that it had "no information indicating the Glass Fire ignition is attributable to our facilities."
Evacuation orders remained in place Tuesday for the communities of Deer Park and Angwin, as well the outskirts of St. Helena. St. Helena Hospital evacuated Sunday as a precaution.
The Glass Fire includes the fire that started Sunday morning on the east side of the Napa Valley at Deer Park and three blazes that sprung up on the west side and have moved into Sonoma County, threatening residential areas near Santa Rosa.
This story will be updated throughout the day.
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
California Wildfires
You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!