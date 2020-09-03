Calistoga Parks & Rec offers free socially distanced activities for kids

Free fall activities through Calistoga Parks & Recreation are still open for enrollment, including Cheer & Dance, and Youth PE.
Kids can learn high energy sideline Cheer & Dance routines in socially distanced formations. Classes are held in Pioneer Park Tuesdays, for grades 4 - 7, from 6 - 7 p.m. Classes for grades 2 -3 are held Thursdays, from 5 -6 p.m.
Socially distanced Youth PE classes for grades 7 - 14 are held Wednesdays, from 3 - 4 p.m., also in Pioneer Park.
Everyone must preregister by going to cityofcalistoga.perfectmind.com, or call (707) 942-2838.
