Calistoga Parks & Rec offers free socially distanced activities for kids

Noelle Williams, Annie Bower and Alexis Uruza

Noelle Williams, Windsor High freshman, from left; Annie Bower, St. Helena High sophomore and Alexis Uruza, Calistoga Jr./Sr. High student, assist in checking in and guiding attendees to their swimming class locations at the Calistoga Community Pool on June 15.

 Charles Johnston photo

Free fall activities through Calistoga Parks & Recreation are still open for enrollment, including Cheer & Dance, and Youth PE.

Kids can learn high energy sideline Cheer & Dance routines in socially distanced formations. Classes are held in Pioneer Park Tuesdays, for grades 4 - 7, from 6 - 7 p.m. Classes for grades 2 -3 are held Thursdays, from 5 -6 p.m.

Socially distanced Youth PE classes for grades 7 - 14 are held Wednesdays, from 3 - 4 p.m., also in Pioneer Park.

Everyone must preregister by going to cityofcalistoga.perfectmind.com, or call (707) 942-2838.

