Calistoga Parks & Recreation to get a permanent home

After relocating four times over the past six years, Calistoga’s Parks and Recreation Department is finally getting a permanent home.

The City will be purchasing a new modular building to be located behind the Boys & Girls Club, near the Community Pool and Logvy Park.

The 24 x 60-square-foot structure includes four private offices, a bathroom, closet space, a common area for staff meetings/trainings, a reception area for engaging community, and a small area for staff meals/breaks.

Currently, Parks and Recreation is located in a small city building on Lincoln Avenue, near Indian Springs Resort, which is scheduled for demolition to make way for the Veranda Hotel.

The cost of the new building is $240,000. The City Council on Tuesday discussed the pros and cons of purchasing a new versus a refurbished unit, with a cost difference of $75,000. In November, the City Council approved using American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase the building, but deferred deciding whether to allocate funding for a new or a used modular pending a more detailed presentation by staff.

Planning and Building Director Derek Rayner said the lifespan of the new unit is about 50 years, versus 15-20 for the refurbished model.

The measure passed 3-2 with Mayor Chris Canning and Councilmember Don Williams dissenting. The lifespan of the modular units are speculative, Williams said, comparing the new unit to a new car that loses value when driven off the lot.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

