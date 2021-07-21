Calistoga passes Wireless Ordinance

The City of Calistoga has approved a wireless telecommunication ordinance that will provide the city with more control over future wireless facility applications.

The ordinance has been in the works for more than a year, and was unanimously approved by the planning commission in April.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 1 year for $26

The approval comes as the City prepares to comply with frequently evolving federal and state regulations for use permits from telecommunications companies. In the absence of local regulations, the city would lose a large amount of discretion and local control with regard to new wireless facilities, said Planning and Building Director Zac Tusinger.

The ordinance will allow the City to regulate permit requirements, indicate where wireless companies can place facilities, and exercise discretion over design features including height limits, concealment of towers and equipment, and tower clusters.

The council voted 3-1 in favor of the ordinance, with Mayor Chris Canning recusing himself as he is also CEO of Illumination Technologies California, a telecommunications company.

Councilmember Don Williams cast his second dissenting vote against the ordinance. At the council’s meeting in May, he said he was not prepared to approve the ordinance without more education and public input.