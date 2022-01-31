Calistoga peacocks in unpermitted aviary to get a new home

In a win-win situation for the city, neighbors and peacocks, the owner of an unpermitted aviary on Silverado Trail has agreed to relocate his birds.

For the past few months, the City Planning Department has been wrestling with several permit violations at a property at 345 Silverado Trail, just behind Solage, including an unpermitted barn and an entry gate that displays open flames. The trickiest issue was an unpermitted aviary housing 12 peacocks, ducks, and other non-native birds.

Staff said the applicant has been “very cooperative,” and the birds will be relocated to a property the owner purchased close to Lake Berryessa.

Said owner Syed (“Rick”) Ali, “It’s my fair duty to be your good neighbor, with no hard feelings. The pets will have a beautiful ranch on 51 acres and they’re going to be happy. Everybody goes through lessons and we have to be good neighbors. Nobody wins with arguments.”

Last summer, residents of the nearby mobile home park had complained to the City about the noise of the birds at the aviary, with nearly 100 residents signing a petition.

The Planning Commission discussed the aviary and other permit violations in a lengthy meeting in October, and delayed a decision until staff could further sort out the issues.

With three of the issues back at a meeting Jan. 26, Planning Commission Vice-Chair Tim Wilkes complimented staff, saying, “You’ve taken a very complex basket of issues, and resolved direction on them all quite intelligently. It was a difficult task.”

According to the City’s municipal code, aviaries are basically a nuisance abatement issue and are not permitted within this zoning district, staff said.

If something looks like an aviary, be it a cage, or structure of some kind intended to contain birds, “We are going to define it as an aviary and (a) prohibited use,” said Planning and Building Director Jeff Mitchem. Similarly, if the birds are free-roaming and noisy, there are code provisions to regulate the issue.

Ali’s aviary included a netted enclosure of about 7,500 square feet, and a duck enclosure of approximately 2,500 square feet.

Ali has 30 days to remove the aviary, or face fines of up to $100 per day.

Commissioners also approved amending two other permit violations; a large, white, metal barn will be moved and painted in earth tones, and the entry gate will no longer ignite open flames.

