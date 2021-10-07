 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calistoga Planning and Building Director Tusinger takes a new position outstate

Calistoga Planning and Building Director Tusinger takes a new position outstate

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
City of Calistoga logo

Calistoga Planning and Building Director Zac Tusinger is leaving his position as of Oct. 22, and moving to Missouri to be closer to family.

The city hired associate planner Samantha Thomas just two months ago, and she will fill in for Tusinger until a replacement is found.

Tusinger joined the city in October 2018, serving as the senior planner and assistant to the city manager. He was appointed planning director in April 2020, after the retirement of Lynn Goldberg.

Tusinger said he starts Nov. 1 as the Community Development Director for the City of St. Charles, Missouri, where he will be moving with his wife and their 9-month-old son.

“The role is very similar to my current position overseeing planning, building, and code enforcement, just a bigger city/department,” he said.

The first-grade teacher at Calistoga Elementary School won praise for a series of videos he produced for pupils during the pandemic shutdowns.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News