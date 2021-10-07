Calistoga Planning and Building Director Tusinger takes a new position outstate

Calistoga Planning and Building Director Zac Tusinger is leaving his position as of Oct. 22, and moving to Missouri to be closer to family.

The city hired associate planner Samantha Thomas just two months ago, and she will fill in for Tusinger until a replacement is found.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

Tusinger joined the city in October 2018, serving as the senior planner and assistant to the city manager. He was appointed planning director in April 2020, after the retirement of Lynn Goldberg.

Tusinger said he starts Nov. 1 as the Community Development Director for the City of St. Charles, Missouri, where he will be moving with his wife and their 9-month-old son.

“The role is very similar to my current position overseeing planning, building, and code enforcement, just a bigger city/department,” he said.

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.