Calistoga Planning Commission approves Dr. Wilkinson’s mural project

If the mission of art is to create a dialog, then the mural project at Dr. Wilkinson’s Hot Springs Resort has already fulfilled its purpose.

After taking into consideration more than 80 comments from residents about the proposed mural for the exterior of the resort, the Calistoga Planning Commission on Wednesday approved the project 4-1.

Commissioners agreed that the mural is not publicly offensive and does not violate the municipal code.

The mural will be located on Fair Way, visible from the Cal Mart parking lot. An 8-foot banner representative of the mural was posted on the construction fencing outside the resort's renovation project on Dec. 21. Public comment ran roughly 60-40 percent against the project. Comments ranged from "loving it" to calling it "hideous."

The issue also called in to question whether or not it was up to the city, or by public poll, to decide what art is and is not.

Newly appointed Commissioner Jack Berquist pointed out that the applicants spent a considerable amount of time on project, used a local artist, listened to what was asked of them, and were cooperative of the process.