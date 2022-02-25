Calistoga Planning Commission approves Washington Street triplex

A proposal for a new multi-family complex on Washington Street was back before the Calistoga Planning Commission on Feb. 23, this time with scaled-back plans and design revisions the applicant hoped would meet the city's concerns and satisfy neighbors.

While neighbors on Fourth Street still expressed concerns about parking issues and increased traffic, the revised plans meet city requirements, commissioners said.

“The owner of this property has the right to develop the property according to how it’s zoned. I believe they have worked diligently with staff, and staff has done a great job to find the right scope for this project,” said Commissioner Doug Allan. "I believe a balance has been struck between the needs of the community and the size of the project according to city codes."

In unanimously approving the project, commissioners did require the applicant to work with staff to modify the exterior design, adding details to tie it in more closely with the architecture of the Holy Assumption Monastery across the street.

Vice-Chair Tim Wilkes was recused from the meeting due to his involvement with the nearby Brannan Center project.

The original plan for the property called for four dwelling units, and was approved by the commission in 2018. On appeal, the city council recommended the project be brought back to the planning commission with design revisions.

The new plans propose the two-story residence be reduced to three dwelling units on the not-quite quarter-acre lot at 1514 Washington St. The site falls under the City’s High Density Residential General Plan Land Use Designation, which allows for the development of 10 to 20 units per acre. Two parking spaces will be designated for each unit.

Before opening the meeting to public comment, Chair Scott Cooper pointed out that the 4-unit project was previously approved by the commission, and the applicant has since worked with staff to address many of the more than 20 concerns submitted by neighbors.

“My point is that he is a good neighbor. He’s listened, he’s bent over backwards and done everything he can to get us to this point three years later, to review (the project) and make a decision to move forward,” Cooper said.

Neighbors that live on Fourth Street have been vocal with complaints that the project is too dense for the space and would add too many cars to a neighborhood that’s already short on parking space.

Jeffrey Stambor, who lives adjacent to the project, appealed the commissioners' decision on the project to the city council in 2018.

At the meeting he said, "Situated where it is, (it's) really shoe-horned in there. It occupies the maximum footprint that it possibly can. It stands out, and it would be nice to have it blend in."

Norine Moses expressed concern about access via the complex’s driveway from Fourth Street, and possible clutter accumulating on balconies.

"There’s been a lot of work, a lot of cooperation, and a lot of concessions and changes made to try and make this new project acceptable," said Commissioner Rick Kaiser. "I don’t think anyone is going to be 100% happy with the conclusion."

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

