Calistoga Planning Commission delays decision on prohibiting new gas stations

FOR THE WEEKLY CALISTOGAN
Due to audio difficulties during Wednesday's meeting, Calistoga's Planning Commission will take up the issue of an ordinance prohibiting new fossil fuel gas stations anywhere within the city at its next meeting.
The measure comes at the recommendation of Calistoga's Green Committee, citing transportation emissions as the largest cause of pollution in the area.
The cities of American Canyon and Petaluma have already passed an ordinance banning further gas stations.
In August, the city council adopted resolution declaring a climate emergency and committed the city to zero new emission by 2030. The new ordinance would further support the city in achieving that goal, the Green Committee recommends.
The ordinance would not affect the three existing gas stations but would incentivize the addition of EV charging stations.
Calistoga's Water Conservation Technician Mitchell Egert shares valuable water- saving advice.
Cynthia Sweeney
Photos: Take a stroll through Napa Valley vineyards in 2019
Lives of the Vines
The Napa River at the Pope Street bridge, as seen Thursday morning. At 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, the river crested at 13.97 feet, short of its flood stage of 16 feet.
David Stoneberg, Star
Lives of the Vines
Water flows over the spillway at Bell Canyon reservoir, which was filled to the brim by the last storm.
Submitted photo
Lives of the Vines
It was a snowy and picturesque scene at Robert Louis Stevenson State Park on Mount St. Helena Tuesday morning.
David Stoneberg, Star
Lives of the Vines
Mustard blooms in a vineyard along McCorkle Avenue on Feb. 5.
David Stoneberg, Star
Lives of the Vines
A full "snow" moon rises over the Palisades on Mount St. Helena Monday evening.
David Stoneberg, Star
Lives of the Vines
The Napa River at Sulphur Creek on the morning of Feb. 14, during the last atmospheric river.
Mariam Hansen photo
Lives of the Vines
A Jaguar F-Type in deep water on Glass Mountain Road on Wednesday, Feb. 27.
Beth Rodda photo
Lives of the Vines
A line of flowering pear trees in bloom alongside the entrance to Trinchero Napa Valley on Highway 29 near Ehlers Lane.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Lives of the Vines
Flowers bloom along Highway 29 in front of Nickel & Nickel Winery.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Lives of the Vines
Poppies bloom in a vineyard near Inglewood Avenue.
David Stoneberg, Star
Lives of the Vines
A cascade of rose vines soften the high stucco wall of a local Tuscan estate.
Cary Shott photo
Lives of the Vines
The St. Helena City Council will discuss the future of the Adams Street property next to the library at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Vintage Hall.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Lives of the Vines
Last week's rain wasn't expected to be a major problem for Napa Valley grapes, like these in Beckstoffer Vineyards' "Dr. Crane" vineyard near Vidovich Avenue.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Lives of the Vines
A row of vines at Salvestrin Vineyards.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Lives of the Vines
Grapes hang in a vineyard near College Avenue.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Lives of the Vines
Grapes hang in a vineyard near the walking path that leads from Adams Street to the Napa River.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Lives of the Vines
Fog shrouds a hill in Angwin.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Lives of the Vines
Grapes undergo veraison in a Spring Street vineyard.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Lives of the Vines
Grapes hang near McCorkle Avenue.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Lives of the Vines
A vineyard row near Highway 29 in St. Helena.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Lives of the Vines
A view of the Mayacamas Mountains from the porch of 1881 Napa in Oakville.
Cynthia Sweeney, Star
Lives of the Vines
A cool morning dawns over a vineyard near Linda Falls Terrace in Angwin.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Lives of the Vines
A view of the Four Seasons resort under construction along Silverado Trail in Calistoga.
Cynthia Sweeney, St. Helena Star
Lives of the Vines
The sun rises over a recently harvested vineyard near Highway 29 in St. Helena.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Lives of the Vines
Fall colors in a vineyard on Kidd Ranch Road.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Lives of the Vines
Grapes hang near Vallejo Street.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Lives of the Vines
Fall colors in a vineyard south of Calistoga.
David Stoneberg, Star
Lives of the Vines
A Napa Valley vineyard in autumn.
© Michael Warwick | Dreamstime.com
Lives of the Vines
Smoke from the Kincade Fire last week hung over a vineyard on Silverado Trail in Calistoga.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Lives of the Vines
At this time of year, not only the leaves in vineyards turn color but so does ivy as it covers the walls of Beaulieu Vineyards along Highway 29.
David Stoneberg, Star
Lives of the Vines
A deer strolls down a residential street in Angwin.
Jesse Duarte, Star
Lives of the Vines
Sunday was umbrella weather in downtown St. Helena.
David Stoneberg, Star
Lives of the Vines
Saturday's heavy rains swell Sulphur Creek at Main Street, next to the historic Sulphur Creek Bridge.
Mariam Hansen photo
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!