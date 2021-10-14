Calistoga Planning Commission delays decision on unpermitted aviary

After nearly three hours of discussion, Calistoga Planning Commissioners on Wednesday were still undecided about what to do with an unpermitted aviary.
The issue is made more complex in that it’s only one of multiple zoning violations on the same property.
The property, owned by Syed (“Rick”) Ali, is a little more than seven acres, at 345 Silverado Trail. It sits between Solage Resort and Mount Washington, and is adjacent to Chateau Calistoga mobile home park.
City staff has reported approximately 12 peacocks, with ducks, and other non-native bird species housed in the aviary. The netted enclosure is about 7,500 square feet, and the duck enclosure is approximately 2,500 square feet.
The aviary came into question after the city received complaints from residents of the mobile home park in July and August. Ninety-five residents have signed a petition objecting to the aviary, describing the bird sounds as “screeching” and “screaming” and disturbing the peace. Other complaints involved loud parties.
Much of Wednesday's discussion revolved around the aviary noise complaints, and commissioners agreed they would like the aviary removed. However, Ali’s attorney, Paul Dohring, called into question the property’s zoning requirements with regard to the General Plan. The property is zoned rural/residential, and while residents are not allowed to have roosters, they can have up to five chickens. There is no mention of any other birds in Calistoga's municipal code.
“There is a gap in our ordinance,” said Commissioner Alissa McNair. “We’ve only addressed the rooster component of this.”
Multiple violations
In September, after inspecting the property, the city sent Ali a list of violations that included the unpermitted bird aviary; the potential unpermitted removal of trees; an unpermitted entry gate that ignites and displays open flames; and a helicopter “sculpture” that the applicant says is not operational.
The problem with the helicopter is that storage of petroleum gas is prohibited in all areas of the city without a permit. The city also found outdoor lighting that does not meet the city’s dark sky ordinance, and possible short-term rental violations.
The city also found an unpermitted metal building, and in July city staff issued a red tag (stop work notice) on the property after observing concrete being poured for an unpermitted garage slab.
Dohring said in a 12-page letter to the city that in the past few weeks Ali and his architects have worked with city planners to address the violations.
Still, commissioners agreed that because of the number of violations, and not enough information, they couldn’t give recommendations or direction to staff at this time.
Planning Director Zac Tusinger said the situation was made all the more opaque as the applicant has not provided additional documentation, like the dimensions of the metal building. “This is the problem with trying to deal with issues retroactively,” he said.
Associate Planner Samantha Thomas said the department has repeatedly asked for documents and not received them, specifically with regard to the garage pads, which are unpermitted due to a wetland delineation.
The commission will continue the discussion at a later meeting.
