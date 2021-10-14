Calistoga Planning Commission delays decision on unpermitted aviary

“There is a gap in our ordinance,” said Commissioner Alissa McNair. “We’ve only addressed the rooster component of this.”

Multiple violations

In September, after inspecting the property, the city sent Ali a list of violations that included the unpermitted bird aviary; the potential unpermitted removal of trees; an unpermitted entry gate that ignites and displays open flames; and a helicopter “sculpture” that the applicant says is not operational.

The problem with the helicopter is that storage of petroleum gas is prohibited in all areas of the city without a permit. The city also found outdoor lighting that does not meet the city’s dark sky ordinance, and possible short-term rental violations.

The city also found an unpermitted metal building, and in July city staff issued a red tag (stop work notice) on the property after observing concrete being poured for an unpermitted garage slab.

Dohring said in a 12-page letter to the city that in the past few weeks Ali and his architects have worked with city planners to address the violations.

Still, commissioners agreed that because of the number of violations, and not enough information, they couldn’t give recommendations or direction to staff at this time.