Calistoga Planning Commission OK's new tasting room with restaurant at Brannan's

Brannan’s Grill, on the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Washington Street, closed in 2018 and the building has since sat empty. Lawer, who divides her time between Alaska and Calistoga, said she understands the significance of the property to the community. Both she and the commissioners recalled fond memories of dining at Brannan’s Grill.

“This is a key property that everyone wants to see succeed. That’s why we’re taking the time to see what it’s going to take for it to come to life,” said Chair Scott Cooper.

Lawer Estates has vineyards in Calistoga and a tasting room in the old Vermeil space, which would be relocated to the Brannan’s space just down the street.

Details of the restaurant, like whether it will have a food and wine paring menu along with a regular menu, are still being worked out. Plans currently include lunch, dinner, and Sunday brunch service, but there are no plans for a bar or hard liquor sales. The restaurant will most likely serve hard cider, but probably not beer, Lawer said. Patrons will be allowed to bring in a bottle of their own wine.