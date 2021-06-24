Calistoga Planning Commission OKs smaller version of Buster's BBQ neon sign

The Calistoga Planning Commission on Wednesday approved a new neon sign for Buster’s Southern BBQ, with the condition it be reduced in size.

Restaurant owner Charles Davis’ application was for a 32-square foot neon sign to be hung on a building set back from Foothill Boulevard. After a detailed discussion about the project’s dimensions, Commissioners unanimously agreed that it should not exceed 25-square feet, as signage for the entire business should conform to the 50-foot sign ordinance that applies to the entire double-lot property.

Commissioners agreed they liked the design of the sign, and its being setback from Foothill Boulevard, but the decision to approve it was more difficult to come by as the applicant was not present at the Zoom meeting to answer questions they had about the project.

Planning and Building Director Zac Tusinger admitted there are inadequacies in the city’s sign code, and this project could fall into “a bit of a gray area.

“When it gets into individual letters a little tricky. One hundred different people can look at it and get 100 different measurements,” he said.

In addition to the reduction in size, Buster’s will also have to remove one sign, as only three are allowed per the ordinance.

