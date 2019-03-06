On Wednesday, March 13, the Calistoga Planning Commission will review applications for two new businesses downtown, one a distillery, and the other a gallery and tasting room.
The public meeting is at 5:30 p.m., in the Community Center at 1307 Washington St.
The distillery is proposed for 1345 Lincoln Ave., and an adjacent parcel. It also includes plans for a retail component.
The plans state “Calistoga Distillers intend to construct a distillery that produces barrel-aged whiskey, with an ultimate intention that it be distilled from beer brewed at the same location.”
The prospective owner is Hundred Acre Wine Group in St. Helena.
A few doors down, longtime Calistoga resident Laurie M. Shelton has submitted an application permit for The CAMi Gallery & Tasting room, for an existing commercial space at 1333 B Lincoln Ave.
Shelton and her son are artists. She also owns CAMi Vineyards in Calistoga. Her late husband, Tom, served on the board and as president of the Napa Valley Vintners.