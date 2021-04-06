Calistoga Planning Commission to consider new wireless telecom ordinance

At a regularly scheduled meeting Wednesday, April 14, the Calistoga Planning Commission will consider adopting a comprehensive wireless telecommunications ordinance.

The City is seeking uniformity with regard to regulations and development standards for permitting, development, installation, design, operation, and maintenance of wireless communications facilities within the City.

Historically, the City has located facilities on the fairgrounds property and on other public properties. These areas are well-suited for telecommunication equipment since the space is available to keep the equipment away from homes and to more easily screen and/or camouflage it.

Staff will recommend a new zoning code to commissioners for discussion that includes commercial zones, City-owned property, with other defining criteria. Working with the City Attorney’s Office, and after thoroughly researching what other cities have done to comply, staff has prepared a comprehensive set of regulations, tailored to Calistoga, that are compliant with new state and federal laws.