Calistoga Planning Commission to consider prohibiting new gas stations

At the recommendation of Calistoga's Green Committee, Planning Commissioners will consider an ordinance prohibiting new fossil fuel gas stations anywhere within the city at its next meeting Wednesday, Oct. 13.
In August, the city council adopted resolution declaring a climate emergency and committed the city to zero new emission by 2030. The new ordinance would further support the city in achieving that goal, the Green Committee recommends.
The ordinance would not affect the three existing gas stations but would incentivize the addition of EV charging stations.
