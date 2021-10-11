Calistoga Planning Commission to decide fate of unpermitted aviary

An unpermitted aviary has drawn the ire of neighbors and attention of the Calistoga Planning Commission.
According to city staff, the owner of the property has committed several code violations including relocating an existing unpermitted metal barn, constructing an unpermitted duck and aviary enclosures for non-native bird species, and noise ordinance issues, particularly with regard to peacocks.
The property is located at 345 Silverado Trail, behind Chateau Calistoga mobile home park, and has drawn complaints from homeowners.
Construction of the residence was completed in 2008, followed by solar installation in 2012, and minor additional improvements have continued to occur onsite.
The applicant has submitted a use permit and design review application that would approve and legalize all the new uses and planned, under-construction, or already built structures, the staff report states.
Staff is recommending the limited approval of some of the requested items, and the denial and disapproval of other requested items, particularly the unpermitted aviaries.
The issue will come before the planning commission on Wednesday, Oct. 13, and results of the meeting will be posted online at weeklycalistogan.com on Thursday, Oct. 14.
